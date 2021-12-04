Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $126.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.89 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

