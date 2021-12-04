Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Evolent Health worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,760. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:EVH opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

