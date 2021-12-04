Invesco Ltd. Purchases 12,364 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.80 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

