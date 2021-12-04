Invesco Ltd. Acquires 17,432 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,082 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.