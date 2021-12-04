Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of GENI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $3,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

