Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

