CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CNHI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

