Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of CBIZ worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $36.45 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

