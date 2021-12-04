Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 689,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 353,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,695 shares of company stock worth $97,234 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

