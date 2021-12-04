5,911 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $289.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.88. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 75.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.