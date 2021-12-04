Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 114,741.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

PRVB stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

