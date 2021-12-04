Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

