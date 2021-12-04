17,593 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

