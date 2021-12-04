Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,918 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 97,950.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

