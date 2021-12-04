Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 994 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 102.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $9,589,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

