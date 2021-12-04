Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 470,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 109,042 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:HEP opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

