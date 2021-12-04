Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter worth about $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 4,918.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

PTR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.