Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood Sells 15,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $1,392,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Lawrence Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

