Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

