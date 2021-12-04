Brokerages Set Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target at $11.88

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 110.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.