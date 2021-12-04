Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Renasant posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Renasant stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.