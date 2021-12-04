XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,308,420.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XPEL opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

