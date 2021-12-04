Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

