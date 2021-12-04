EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 11%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 19,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,533,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $894.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in EHang by 108.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 61.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

