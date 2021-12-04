Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 12,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after buying an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,773,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

