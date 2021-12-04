UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $668,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $316,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in UBS Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

