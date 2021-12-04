Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Short Interest Update

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.40. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.