United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 36,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,890.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,352 shares of company stock worth $776,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in United Insurance by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in United Insurance by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.