Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.09. 1,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

