PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
