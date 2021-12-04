PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

