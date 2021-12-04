Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Price Down 4%

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.30. 2,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 61,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $544.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

