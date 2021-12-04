Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.15

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 3189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $773.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

