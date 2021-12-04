Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Trading Down 3.5%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.97. 2,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

