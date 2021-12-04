Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 37,946.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.21 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

