Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.