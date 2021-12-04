Millennium Management LLC Acquires 26,137 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Agilysys worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.