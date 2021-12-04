Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

OMCL stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.38 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.