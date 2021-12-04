93,184 Shares in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $977,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.53. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

