Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.95. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

