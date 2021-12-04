ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 23,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $22.14.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,483,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 398,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

