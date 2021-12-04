Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 133,096 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.39.
The stock has a market cap of $872.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
