Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 133,096 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock has a market cap of $872.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

