California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

