Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 76,245 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 668,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

