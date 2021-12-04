Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PHX Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 65,853 shares of company stock valued at $200,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

