Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genprex were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 55.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genprex by 133.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX opened at $1.33 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.64.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

