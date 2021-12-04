State Street Corp Purchases New Shares in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Airgain stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

