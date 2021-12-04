Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to Buy

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.96.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

