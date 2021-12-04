Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

