Truist Securities Lowers Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target to $30.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Magnite stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 844.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magnite by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

