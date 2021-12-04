Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

