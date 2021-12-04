Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.92.
About ESS Tech
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
